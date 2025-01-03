Cabinet of Ministers dismisses scandalous acting deputy head of the State Tax Service Yevhen Sokur

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has canceled the decision to appoint Yevhen Sokur, a former assistant to MP Danylo Hetmantsev, as acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"At its meeting on January 3, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution... to invalidate the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of May 7, 2022 No. 353 "On Temporary Assignment of the Duties of the Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine to Yevhen Sokur", the government's official Telegram channel reports .

Earlier, during the investigation into the alleged attempted assassination attempt, Yevhen Sokur told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. After a deputy appeal from Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, the NACP launched an inspection of Yevhen Sokur. In response to a request from UNN, the Agency also confirmed that they are monitoring the official's lifestyle. Kateryna Butko, head of the Public Council at the NAPC, noted that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking whether Sokur and his partner Alina lived together.

Later, it turned out that Sokur lives at with Alina Lebedieva. According to the YouControl system, Alina Lebedieva registered as a sole proprietor on August 3, 2022. The main KVED of activity is retail sale of flowers, plants, seeds, fertilizers, pets and pet food in specialized stores. It is worth noting that Sokur was promoted to a senior position at the tax office less than three months earlier, in May 2022. In a little over a year of work during the full-scale war, Alina Lebedieva was doing so well that on her birthday, November 1, 2023, she announced the opening of a flower boutique in the heart of the capital, in the Leonardo business center.

According to Serhiy Dorotych, head of the #SaveFOP movement, Sokur's stunning success may be due to another very interesting aspect: legalization of funds through her business.

A criminal investigation is also underway against Sokur for a malfeasance in office. This case was opened by the SBI on November 4, 2022, under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on the fact of abuse of office by Sokur, who signed an order on October 26, 2022, to revoke Ukrtatnafta's license for fuel production. Such actions of the official, according to the investigation, caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and the state's defense capability. The State Bureau of Investigation informed UNN that this criminal proceeding is still under investigation.