The Cabinet of Ministers approved the composition of the commission for selecting the head of ARMA: who will choose the new leader

On September 25, the Cabinet of Ministers formed a Competition Commission, which will select a new head of the National Agency for the Detection, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA). This is the first competition to be held under the updated rules after the reform that came into force in the summer. This was reported by Transparency International Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The commission included Ukrainian and international experts. Among them:

Wolf-Tilman Baumert - German prosecutor and expert in investigating economic crimes;

Serhiy But - Chairman of the Board of JSC "Prozorro.Sales";

Anzhelika Krusian - scientific secretary of the Institute of State and Law of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine;

Valentyna Lukianets-Shakhova - research fellow at the National Academy of Internal Affairs;

Kateryna Ryzhenko - representative of Transparency International Ukraine, who has been monitoring ARMA's activities for many years and promoting legislative changes;

Rita Simoes - Portuguese prosecutor and expert at the Basel Institute on Governance in the field of financial crimes and asset recovery.

The commission must approve its own regulations, candidate evaluation methodology, competition procedure, and organization terms in the near future. The announcement of the start of the selection will appear on the government's website.

We remind you that on July 30, the law came into force, which initiated the ARMA reform and provided for a more transparent mechanism for selecting leadership. It is expected that the new competition will be a key stage in restoring confidence in the agency's work.

