The Cabinet of Ministers appointed the State Secretary of the Government and made personnel changes in the regions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made a number of personnel decisions. In particular, Oleksandr Yarema was reappointed as State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Yarema Oleksandr Yosypovych as the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (re-elected) - the statement said.

The government also made the following personnel decisions:

- Volodymyr Vasylenko became Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine.

- Volodymyr Buchko is appointed First Deputy Head of the State Agency of Forest Resources of Ukraine.

In addition, the appointment of Denys Denyshchenko as Deputy Head of the Volyn Regional State Administration was approved.

At the same time, Volodymyr Buchko was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Head of the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine.

