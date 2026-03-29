The Cabinet of Ministers allocated over UAH 22 billion for the protection of critical infrastructure

Work is underway in Ukraine to protect water, heat, and electricity supply facilities, as well as Ukrzaliznytsia's infrastructure. UAH 22.35 billion has already been allocated for this, said Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

Details

This involves over 600 individual protective solutions.

According to Kuleba, construction and preparatory work is currently underway at these facilities. The state has already determined what kind of protection is needed for each facility and is preparing to start work at new locations.

To this end, a meeting was held with the participation of the Reconstruction Agency, regional military administrations, relevant ministries and services, as well as representatives of the General Staff.

As the official explained, this work is not easy, as it involves a large number of facilities, different local conditions, and complex procedures. At the same time, according to him, all services are working in a coordinated manner and have a clear action plan.

Particular attention is paid to the frontline regions. Kuleba emphasized that there is not much time, and Russia is already trying to prevent the construction of protective structures with strikes.

Responsibility on the ground - safety of people and preservation of equipment - he emphasized.

At the same time, the government is working not only on physical protection. In parallel, Ukraine is developing distributed generation, installing backup power for water and heat supply systems, and transitioning to a more decentralized operating model.

As Kuleba noted, increasing the resilience of critical infrastructure is a comprehensive effort that is already underway.

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