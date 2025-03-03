The Cabinet has simplified the appointment of social scholarships for students from vulnerable categories of citizens.
The Cabinet has simplified the procedure for granting social scholarships to students from vulnerable categories. Now students will be able to receive payments until the age of 23 and use alternative documents to confirm their status.
The government has adopted a resolution that simplifies the appointment of social scholarships for students - children from privileged categories (families of internally displaced persons, combatants, persons with disabilities due to the war, persons deprived of personal freedom).
Students will be able to receive a social scholarship from the state even after reaching the age of 18 up to and including 23 years old. Also, among the changes:
- if the certificate of a family member of the deceased has not yet been issued, a court decision recognizing the father or mother as missing can be used to apply for a scholarship, or an extract from the Unified Register of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances;
- For children of combat veterans, instead of a certificate of direct participation in combat actions, if it is not possible to provide a copy of the combat veteran's certificate, an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans can be used.
Previously, if the relevant status was established for a child or their parents after reaching the age of 18, the student could not claim social scholarships.