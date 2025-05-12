The Cabinet has approved the appointment of new heads of the Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi District State Administrations of Kyiv

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of new heads of two district state administrations of Kyiv. This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Kovtunov Oleksandr Volodymyrovych - Head of the Darnytsia District State Administration;

Movenko Serhiy Oleksandrovych - Head of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration.

In December 2024, Oleksandr Kovtunov was temporarily assigned to perform the duties of the head of the Darnytsia District State Administration. Prior to that, he was the deputy from April 2022.

Serhiy Movenko held the position of First Deputy Head of the Volyn Regional State Administration until November 2024.

In April, the government dismissed and appointed a number of officials in agencies for the arts, cinema and water resources, and also approved the appointment of heads of several district state administrations of Kyiv.