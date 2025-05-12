$41.550.04
Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks
Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

The Cabinet has approved the appointment of new heads of the Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi District State Administrations of Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Oleksandr Kovtunov as the head of the Darnytsia District State Administration, where he was temporarily acting, and Serhiy Movenko as the head of the Solomianskyi District State Administration.

The Cabinet has approved the appointment of new heads of the Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi District State Administrations of Kyiv

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of new heads of two district state administrations of Kyiv. This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, it concerns:

  • Kovtunov Oleksandr Volodymyrovych - Head of the Darnytsia District State Administration;
    • Movenko Serhiy Oleksandrovych - Head of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration.

      Addition

      In December 2024, Oleksandr Kovtunov was temporarily assigned to perform the duties of the head of the Darnytsia District State Administration. Prior to that, he was the deputy from April 2022.

      Serhiy Movenko held the position of First Deputy Head of the Volyn Regional State Administration until November 2024.

      Reminder

      In April, the government dismissed and appointed a number of officials in agencies for the arts, cinema and water resources, and also approved the appointment of heads of several district state administrations of Kyiv.

      Alina Volianska

      Alina Volianska

      SocietyPoliticsKyiv
      Ukraine
      Kyiv
