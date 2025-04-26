Pope Francis was buried in Rome

The burial of Pope Francis' coffin is complete, reports Corriere della Sera, writes UNN.

Details

The Pope's coffin burial ceremony began at 13:00 local time.

The ceremony took place in accordance with the requirements of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, chaired by the Cardinal Camerlengo, in the presence of persons specified in the relevant notice of the Office of Liturgical Celebrations, and relatives of the deceased Pope, and ended at 13:30 local time.

Thus, according to the Vatican, the closed ceremony in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome lasted about half an hour.

Pope Francis' coffin has arrived at his burial site in Rome