Pope Francis was buried in Rome

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues
11:58 AM • 5030 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

11:19 AM • 11449 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 54309 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 37085 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 40370 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 46895 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51086 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 40912 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40656 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 99793 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
6m/s
33%
751 mm
Popular news

U.S. State Department Appoints New Head of European Affairs

April 26, 04:22 AM • 19990 views

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

08:07 AM • 13464 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

08:14 AM • 23947 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

08:58 AM • 33233 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

10:25 AM • 11377 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 54307 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 69347 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 99792 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 150674 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 313246 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Joe Biden

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 23419 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 60635 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 52898 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 57468 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 87943 views
Actual

Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Pope Francis was buried in Rome

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

The funeral ceremony of Pope Francis was held in accordance with the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, presided over by the Cardinal Camerlengo, and concluded at 1:30 PM. The coffin arrived in Rome.

Pope Francis was buried in Rome

The burial of Pope Francis' coffin is complete, reports Corriere della Sera, writes UNN.

Details

The Pope's coffin burial ceremony began at 13:00 local time.

The ceremony took place in accordance with the requirements of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, chaired by the Cardinal Camerlengo, in the presence of persons specified in the relevant notice of the Office of Liturgical Celebrations, and relatives of the deceased Pope, and ended at 13:30 local time.

Thus, according to the Vatican, the closed ceremony in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome lasted about half an hour.

Pope Francis' coffin has arrived at his burial site in Rome26.04.2025, 14:10 • 2064 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Rome
Pope Francis
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,260.30
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,792.13