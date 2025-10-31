The body of Vadym Davydenko, a Ukrainian who died in Ireland, will soon be returned home - embassy

The family of the deceased Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko was in Dublin this week, where, together with the consul and Irish services, they discussed steps for the repatriation of the body. He will be returned to Ukraine in the near future, after the completion of the necessary investigative actions.

This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland, writes UNN.

Details

As stated, the family of the deceased Vadym Davydenko was in Dublin this week. Together with the consul, they met with representatives of the Irish police, the local Child and Family Agency, and other relevant services. Further steps regarding the necessary bureaucratic procedures were also discussed with the participation of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland.

After the completion of the necessary investigative actions and obtaining relevant permits from the competent Irish authorities, the body of Vadym Davydenko will be repatriated to Ukraine. This is expected to happen in the near future. - reported the embassy.

The agency added that it continues to maintain close contact with the family of the deceased and Irish institutions and provides comprehensive assistance.

Recall

In Ireland, a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy died as a result of a violent incident involving a knife or cold weapon in a house in north Dublin. Another teenager was taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds. A Somali national suspected of murdering 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko was detained in a refugee center.