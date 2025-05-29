Bad weather left part of the residents of Poltava region without electricity
Due to bad weather in the Poltava region, 7 settlements in the Hadyatska, Dikanska and Kobelyatska communities were de-energized. More than 500 consumers were left without electricity.
Due to unfavorable weather conditions, there was an emergency shutdown of power lines in 7 settlements of Hadyatska, Dikanska and Kobelyatska communities. 55 legal and 526 household consumers were left without electricity
According to him, specialists are already working on restoring power supply.
