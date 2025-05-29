Bad weather left part of the residents of Poltava region without electricity

Due to bad weather, 7 settlements in the Poltava region were left without electricity, affecting more than 500 consumers in total, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kogut reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, there was an emergency shutdown of power lines in 7 settlements of Hadyatska, Dikanska and Kobelyatska communities. 55 legal and 526 household consumers were left without electricity - said Kogut.

According to him, specialists are already working on restoring power supply.

Cool and rainy: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on May 29