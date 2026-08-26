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Defense Forces struck radar station, drone training center, and warehouses of occupiers - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

The Defense Forces struck occupiers’ facilities in Crimea and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The targets included a radar station, a repair base, and warehouses.

Defense Forces struck radar station, drone training center, and warehouses of occupiers - General Staff
Illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the "Kasta" radar station, an UAV training center, a repair base and occupiers' warehouses, UNN writes.

Details

"On August 25 and during the night of August 26, 2026, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a number of enemy targets," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, "in Kacha (the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the ‘Kasta’ radar station was struck. In Luhansk, the enemy's UAV training center was struck."

"In addition, in Pervomaiske, in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, the occupiers' repair and restoration base was struck. Enemy warehouses were also struck: a fuel and lubricants warehouse in Prychepylivka, Luhansk region; material and technical supplies warehouses in Svobodne, Donetsk region, and Novoivanivka (the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea); and ammunition warehouses in Staryi Krym and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region," the General Staff added.

Also, according to the General Staff, "in Chornomorske (the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the retransmitter of the ‘Geran’/‘Gerbera’ UAV was struck."

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

General Staff confirmed the strike on Lukoil's large oil refinery in Kstovo26.08.26, 12:08 • 1332 views

Julia Shramko

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