The Armed Forces of Ukraine still use rare tanks, and Russia may have received a new "Shahed" for strikes on Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to use rare armored vehicles, including modernized M-55S and T-64BM2 tanks, while Russia has likely started using a new version of the "Shahed." Also this week, new signals emerged regarding the development of air defense in the region, as reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

One of the notable topics of the week was tanks, which remain in service despite their limited numbers. In particular, the Slovenian M-55S, of which Ukraine received only 28 units, reappeared in the public space. New photos show that the vehicles have received additional protection in the form of "Kontakt-1" blocks and protective structures against drones.

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Also, the Ukrainian T-64BM2, which continues to be used in combat units, attracted attention. The military reported improvements to the vehicle, and among the details, the probable use of elements from the "Oplot" is being discussed.

What's new with "Shaheds"

This week, particular attention was drawn to the appearance of photos that may indicate the equipping of Russian "Shahed"/"Geran" type drones with a passive radar homing head.

If this information is confirmed, it will mean a new level of threat to Ukraine, particularly for the operation of radars and air defense systems.

What else is important

Another notable topic is the development of air defense in Ukraine's neighbors. In particular, Poland continues to work on localizing the production of British CAMM-ER anti-aircraft missiles for its Narew system.

In addition, information emerged that South Korea may have transferred the third KM-SAM II complex to the UAE, which allegedly performed well against Iranian ballistic missiles. Against this background, the issue of strengthening Ukrainian air defense with such systems was again in the spotlight.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to use rare Slovenian M-55S tanks, of which Ukraine received only 28