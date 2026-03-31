The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to use rare Slovenian M-55S tanks, of which Ukraine received only 28

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to use Slovenian M-55S tanks, of which only 28 units were supplied. Another confirmation of their service appeared after the 159th Separate Mechanized Brigade published photos and videos of their tank crews training on these vehicles, UNN reports with reference to Defense Express material.

Details

The published footage shows that the tanks are additionally equipped with "Kontakt-1" dynamic protection blocks in the side projection, as well as "mangal-hood" type protection for the upper hemisphere.

The peculiarity of the M-55S is that it is one of the rarest tank vehicles in the possession of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Before this, the last public mention of them appeared in 2024, when the maintenance of these tanks was demonstrated in the 5th Separate Tank Brigade. Even earlier, at the beginning of 2023, the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" showed the training of crews on M-55S.

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The M-55S is a deeply modernized version of the Soviet T-55. During the modernization, the vehicle was equipped with a 105-mm L7 type gun instead of the Soviet 100-mm gun, a remotely controlled module with a DShK machine gun, as well as a ballistic computer and LIRD-1A laser sensors for activating smoke grenade launchers.

What is known about possible applications

Slovenia carried out the modernization of these tanks back in 1999 with the participation of the Israeli company Elbit Systems.

Given the available equipment and limited quantity, the M-55S is likely used in the Ukrainian army for infantry fire support, as well as for firing from covered positions.

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