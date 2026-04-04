In Russia, a massive collapse of data center infrastructure has begun: outdated equipment is massively failing, and due to sanctions and expenses for the war against Ukraine, Russia has practically lost the ability to promptly and fully replace it, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

As reported by intelligence, over the past six months, the number of accidents in small commercial data centers (DPCs) and local IT sites of companies has sharply increased. This refers to a large-scale wave of failures caused by the banal wear and tear of equipment that is already 10-15 years old. Critical infrastructure elements – batteries in uninterruptible power supply systems, diesel generators, cooling systems – are reaching their resource limit and failing.

In Russia, at least 300,000 businesses may not survive 2026 due to taxes and war - intelligence

According to market participants, the problem has already affected about 20% of commercial data centers. The consequences can be sequential: from production shutdowns and logistical failures to financial service outages and massive digital system disconnections.

Attempts at import substitution are seen as a forced compromise. Chinese and local analogues are not always compatible with existing infrastructure and often inferior in reliability, which only increases the risk of new accidents. At the same time, many companies simply do not have funds for large-scale modernization, because budgets are cut, and costs are constantly growing. The same situation applies to fiber-optic networks, which were laid back in the early 2000s. In 2025, the warranty period will expire for most of the main cables in the "west-east" direction. - the report says.

Russians are massively pawning their property due to lack of funds and high interest rates - intelligence

As a result, Russia is forced to work on worn-out equipment, look for dubious workarounds, and postpone the inevitable collapse each time for a little longer, but each time with greater risks, the intelligence service summarized.