Collapse is imminent: data centers in Russia are massively failing due to worn-out equipment

$43.8150.46
ukenru
03:43 PM • 5818 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
02:09 PM • 17169 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 20666 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 47107 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 26608 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 42563 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
April 3, 02:25 PM • 38978 views
In Ukraine, winter crop damage reaches 12%, stone fruit crops – up to 51%
April 3, 11:36 AM • 60798 views
Murder of a TCR serviceman in Lviv - customs officer charged with suspicionPhoto
April 3, 11:30 AM • 49259 views
Russia launched 542 drones and 37 missiles at Ukraine in one attack - 515 drones and 26 missiles neutralized
April 3, 11:17 AM • 43666 views
Zelenskyy seeks clearer US security guarantees and announced answers to existing questions in the document
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.5m/s
44%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
SBS destroyed the S-400 radar, Shahed hubs of the occupiers, and "visited" Tolyatti - "Madyar" showed a videoVideoApril 4, 07:56 AM • 5120 views
Shooting in the center of Ternopil at night due to a conflict between two groupsApril 4, 10:06 AM • 7030 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 15576 views
US has lost seven aircraft in war with Iran - CNNApril 4, 11:35 AM • 19004 views
Flagrant human rights violations in Uzhhorod TCC: a special commission created in OC "West" to verify the facts04:12 PM • 4882 views
Publications
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?02:09 PM • 17153 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 47091 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 42554 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 49469 views
Leasing taxation: why the BEB persecutes airlines for international contractsApril 3, 12:35 PM • 52384 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nikol Pashinyan
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 15567 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 23857 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 36782 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 52040 views
A new trailer for "Supergirl" has been released - a battle with Krem of the Yellow Hills and Momoa as the anti-heroVideoApril 1, 02:33 PM • 48444 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tu-95
Tu-160
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle

Collapse is imminent: data centers in Russia are massively failing due to worn-out equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4408 views

Due to sanctions and the war, 20% of commercial data centers in Russia are on the verge of collapse. Obsolete equipment is massively failing without the possibility of full replacement.

Collapse is imminent: data centers in Russia are massively failing due to worn-out equipment

In Russia, a massive collapse of data center infrastructure has begun: outdated equipment is massively failing, and due to sanctions and expenses for the war against Ukraine, Russia has practically lost the ability to promptly and fully replace it, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

As reported by intelligence, over the past six months, the number of accidents in small commercial data centers (DPCs) and local IT sites of companies has sharply increased. This refers to a large-scale wave of failures caused by the banal wear and tear of equipment that is already 10-15 years old. Critical infrastructure elements – batteries in uninterruptible power supply systems, diesel generators, cooling systems – are reaching their resource limit and failing.

In Russia, at least 300,000 businesses may not survive 2026 due to taxes and war - intelligence03.04.26, 16:38 • 3332 views

According to market participants, the problem has already affected about 20% of commercial data centers. The consequences can be sequential: from production shutdowns and logistical failures to financial service outages and massive digital system disconnections.

Attempts at import substitution are seen as a forced compromise. Chinese and local analogues are not always compatible with existing infrastructure and often inferior in reliability, which only increases the risk of new accidents. At the same time, many companies simply do not have funds for large-scale modernization, because budgets are cut, and costs are constantly growing. The same situation applies to fiber-optic networks, which were laid back in the early 2000s. In 2025, the warranty period will expire for most of the main cables in the "west-east" direction.

- the report says.

Russians are massively pawning their property due to lack of funds and high interest rates - intelligence02.04.26, 07:31 • 4674 views

As a result, Russia is forced to work on worn-out equipment, look for dubious workarounds, and postpone the inevitable collapse each time for a little longer, but each time with greater risks, the intelligence service summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
China
Ukraine