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The Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the fake report about the Russians capturing Kozacha Lopan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The Defense Forces refuted Putin's and Russian propaganda's claims that Kozacha Lopan had been captured. Active fighting is ongoing in the area.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the fake report about the Russians capturing Kozacha Lopan

The latest statements by Russian propagandists and dictator Vladimir Putin personally about the "capture" of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region traditionally do not correspond to reality. This is reported by the 14th Army Corps, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the settlement remains under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the situation in the area of the settlement remains tense and is characterized by active hostilities. The situation is dynamic; our troops are holding designated lines, conducting active defense, and systematically inflicting fire damage on the enemy

- the statement reads.

It is indicated that since the beginning of active hostilities, the enemy's losses in personnel in the area of Kozacha Lopan amount to:

  • "200" - 178 people;
    • "300" - 210 people.

      "The Defense Forces control the situation in the specified area. We urge you to trust exclusively official sources of information and not to succumb to enemy information provocations," the military added.

      Recall

      Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that it had established control over Shcherbakivka in the Kharkiv region. The village was removed from the register back in 1997 due to depopulation.

      The Russians announced the capture of Mohrytsia in Sumy region: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers filmed a video from the village02.09.26, 04:26 • 8428 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      War in Ukraine
      Russian propaganda
      War in Ukraine
      Vladimir Putin
      Kharkiv Oblast
      Ukraine