The Armed Forces of Ukraine is changing the military training program: what awaits newcomers and instructors

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the introduction of a new training program for instructors - with an increase in the period of their training from 1 to 2 months, strengthening the content of this program and the methodology for training instructors. Syrskyi announced this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

A traditional monthly meeting on improving the quality of training in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was held. We analyzed the level of training of graduates of training centers who completed a longer course of basic general military training - 1.5 months (instead of 30 days, as it was before). At this stage, we have feedback from the brigades on improving the readiness of new recruits. We will continue to implement this positive practice and strengthen it with a further adaptive course in military units - Syrsky said.

However, according to him, the level of psychological training leaves much to be desired, so he emphasized the need to strengthen this area of work.

In addition, we are implementing a new instructor training program, extending the training period from 1 to 2 months, and strengthening the content of the program and the methodology for training instructors. We have good feedback on the progress and results of another experiment - basic combined arms training (hereinafter referred to as BCT) on the basis of combat units. I heard a report from the commander of one of the mechanized brigades about the new recruits' passing of the BCT at its rear training grounds - Syrsky added.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that holding the CPE course at the brigade's facilities allows to achieve a higher level of training of personnel, which allows for on-site quality control; to strengthen skills in handling weapons and military equipment; to improve teamwork and adoption of military traditions of the military unit; to significantly reduce cases of EWC during training.

At the same time, he listened to suggestions and problematic issues that arise in the training process. In particular, it concerns the staffing of groups of instructors in brigades and strengthening their work, involving them in training centers - Syrsky emphasized.

