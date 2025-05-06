A music album was released for Infantry Day: the tracks were written by soldiers

$41.600.11
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Publications
Exclusives
A music album was released for Infantry Day: the tracks were written by soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2270 views

The "Cultural Forces" platform has released the album "The Infantry Stands" for Infantry Day. The collection includes 11 songs written by soldiers, with a total duration of 34 minutes.

A music album was released for Infantry Day: the tracks were written by soldiers

The "Cultural Forces" platform presented the musical album "The Infantry Stands," written for the professional Day of this type of troops. The collection consists of 11 tracks written by servicemen of the Defense Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy on Facebook.

Details

The presented album is part of the campaign "Ukraine Stands Because the Infantry Stands," which is implemented with the participation of the command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I believe that this is the right initiative, because our infantry absolutely deserves respect and gratitude. Ukraine stands because the infantry stands!

- Drapatiy emphasized.

The duration of the collection is - 34 minutes.

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

It is presented by the following tracks:

  • Infantryman's Oath — Cultural Forces;
    • The Infantry is Coming — Myroslav Kuvaldin & Orchestra 59;
      • I'm Covering - I'm Going — Yan Shipula (Editorial Office);
        • In the Field — REMEZ;
          • Infantry — WoÏn Kloc;
            • Thank the Infantry — Soborny Avenue;
              • No Smoking — Vitaliy Kirichenko;
                • My Infantry — Yakiv Marny;
                  • We are the Steppe — NAZVA;
                    • Star Infantry — Adjunct;
                      • Ronin — Ivan Tkalenko.

                        Let us remind you

                        The number of brigades that volunteers can join under the project of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Contract 18-24" has been increased from 16 to 24. The corresponding order has been signed. 

                        Liliia Naboka

                        Liliia Naboka

                        WarCulture
                        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                        Ukraine
