A music album was released for Infantry Day: the tracks were written by soldiers
The "Cultural Forces" platform has released the album "The Infantry Stands" for Infantry Day. The collection includes 11 songs written by soldiers, with a total duration of 34 minutes.
The "Cultural Forces" platform presented the musical album "The Infantry Stands," written for the professional Day of this type of troops. The collection consists of 11 tracks written by servicemen of the Defense Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy on Facebook.
The presented album is part of the campaign "Ukraine Stands Because the Infantry Stands," which is implemented with the participation of the command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
I believe that this is the right initiative, because our infantry absolutely deserves respect and gratitude. Ukraine stands because the infantry stands!
The duration of the collection is - 34 minutes.
It is presented by the following tracks:
- Infantryman's Oath — Cultural Forces;
- The Infantry is Coming — Myroslav Kuvaldin & Orchestra 59;
- I'm Covering - I'm Going — Yan Shipula (Editorial Office);
- In the Field — REMEZ;
- Infantry — WoÏn Kloc;
- Thank the Infantry — Soborny Avenue;
- No Smoking — Vitaliy Kirichenko;
- My Infantry — Yakiv Marny;
- We are the Steppe — NAZVA;
- Star Infantry — Adjunct;
- Ronin — Ivan Tkalenko.
