The Agrokebety.Grow Your Own project selected 10 winners for grants: 7/10 projects in the category of war veterans or family members of veterans

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

The Agrokebety.Grow Your Own project selected 10 winners for grants: 7/10 projects in the category of war veterans or family members of veterans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38699 views

The Agrokebety.Grow Your Own project has selected 10 winners to receive grants of UAH 200,000 each. 7 of the 10 winning projects belong to war veterans or their families.

The Agrokebety.Grow Your Own project selected 10 winners for grants: 7/10 projects in the category of war veterans or family members of veterans

The project “Agrokebety. Grow Your Own” project, initiated by the Agrokebety educational project, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB) association, and the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, held a six-month practical training program on developing business plans to attract financing and a competition for business projects in the agri-food industry with grants.

Details

This year, 394 participants have expressed a desire to study and receive a grant in the AgroKebety.Grow Your Own project: 46.6% of them already have an existing business, and 53.4% have an initial business idea.

The best 10 business projects have already been selected by the project's Expert Council to receive cash grants of UAH 200,000 each to implement their business idea or develop an existing business. 

“The project competition and training course Agrokebety.Grow Your Own became a necessary impetus for the development of the Ukrainian agri-food sector. We have received many interesting and promising projects that demonstrate that Ukrainian agriculture has great potential. The ten winners selected by the Expert Council deserve special attention, which we would like to give them.

We thank all the participants of the competition for their activity and creativity. Special thanks to our partners, whose support made this project possible.

“Agrokebety. Grow Your Own” is not resting on its laurels. We plan to continue to support young students and agribusinesses on their way to success and to hold this competition in the coming years. After all, innovations and young talents are the driving force behind the development of our country,”  comments Anatolii Tsyrkun, Head of the Agrokebety educational project, Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB).

Pavlo Moroz, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at MHP, adds: “Developed local business, especially in rural areas, is an additional impetus to the institutional capacity of the community. It increases the availability of various goods and services for local residents, improves the quality of life and well-being of the population through increased employment and, accordingly, income. For large enterprises, this means expanding business partnerships, which certainly helps to reduce production costs and forms a successful ecosystem of the local business environment. Therefore, the implementation of such grant initiatives as Agrokebety. Grow Your Own” to stimulate local micro-entrepreneurship is a socially useful and strategically important initiative for the restoration and development of territorial communities in Ukraine.

“The Agrokebety. Grow Your Own“ is not just a support for young professionals, but an important step in shaping the future of the Ukrainian agricultural sector, which now plays a critical role in the country's economic stability,” emphasizes Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation. “Given the challenges Ukraine is facing, agricultural development is becoming the foundation for food security and economic recovery. Attracting new professionals to the industry is a guarantee that agribusiness will not only develop, but will have stable prospects for long-term growth.

Congratulations to the winning projects that will receive grants to achieve their business goals based on the results of the jury's assessments:

  • Intensification of cultivation of ecological sweet potatoes TM BATATKO / farm" Brunat " 

Representative: Ivan Pavlov, Lviv region

  • Growing garlic as an alternative to traditional crops

Representative: Vadim Pogrebnyak, Mykolaiv region

  • Itara-Walnut workshop

Representative: Inessa Petukhova, Lviv region

  • Introduction of precision farming thanks to the re-equipment of the seed drill/ farm "Vishnevoe Agro"

Representative: Volodymyr  Rizun, Poltava region

  • Energy independence of Zatyshna Sadyba Farm - increasing the profitability of veteran business

Representative: Mykola Ruzhytskyi, Vinnytsia region

  • Innovation in Zelenyi Hai. Grow, preserve, teach

Representative: Yevhenia Molchanova, Dnipropetrovska oblast

  • Impact farming

Representative: Olena Samarska, Dnipropetrovska oblast

  • Quail-Magic Bird / state of emergency "concern-SVK" 

Representative: Viktoria Kryveshchenko, Kyiv region

  • Pumpkins with sea view

Representative: Olena Kryvosheya, Kyiv region  

  • Production of Pumpkin Seeds / LLC "De Marco Agro " 

Representative: Ruslan Zavgorodny, Kiev region

Add

Then – the award ceremony and receiving funds during November, as well as follow the implementation of the winners ' business ideas and new contests from the Agrokebety project.Grow your own"!

The project “Agrokebety. Grow Your Own” is being implemented with the support of the following companies: HORSCH, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Raiffeisen Bank, IMC and MHP.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

