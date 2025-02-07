ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 8938 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 60021 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101741 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105190 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122560 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102060 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128856 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103509 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113287 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116901 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The actual price of gas in Ukraine increased by 6.8%

The actual price of gas in Ukraine increased by 6.8%

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29353 views

The actual selling price of natural gas in Ukraine increased by 6.8% to UAH 16334.44 per thousand cubic meters. The price is based on exchange trading and international quotations from Argus and ICIS.

In January 2025, the actual selling price of natural gas produced in Ukraine increased by 6.8% compared to the previous month and amounted to UAH 16,334.44 per 1 thousand cubic meters.

Writes UNN with reference to Ministry of Economy.

The actual selling price for natural gas produced in Ukraine in January 2025 is set at UAH 16,334.44 per 1 thousand cubic meters (excluding VAT), which is 6.8% higher than in the previous month. The price is determined in accordance with the legal requirements and is based on the analysis of three possible indicators.

The first is the price of gas under contracts with Naftogaz. Since no such agreements were concluded in December 2024, this factor was not taken into account in the calculations.The second indicator is the weighted average price at exchange trading, which in December 2024 amounted to UAH 15,914 per 1 thousand cubic meters (excluding VAT).

Ukraine is interested in purchasing and pumping gas from the US into its storage facilities - Siberia05.02.25, 14:02 • 25021 view

The third option is the average price based on international quotations according to Argus and ICIS analytical reports. In December 2024, this figure amounted to UAH 16,334.44 per 1 thousand cubic meters (excluding VAT).Since this option turned out to be the highest among the possible ones, it was adopted as the actual gas sales price for January 2025.

Recall 

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities has adopted a resolution setting tariffs for Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC for gas transportation services for 2025-2029. The tariff for direct consumers will increase from UAH 124.16 to UAH 501.97 per 1000 cubic meters per day, excluding VAT.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
