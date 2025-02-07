The actual price of gas in Ukraine increased by 6.8%

In January 2025, the actual selling price of natural gas produced in Ukraine increased by 6.8% compared to the previous month and amounted to UAH 16,334.44 per 1 thousand cubic meters.

Writes UNN with reference to Ministry of Economy.

The actual selling price for natural gas produced in Ukraine in January 2025 is set at UAH 16,334.44 per 1 thousand cubic meters (excluding VAT), which is 6.8% higher than in the previous month. The price is determined in accordance with the legal requirements and is based on the analysis of three possible indicators.

The first is the price of gas under contracts with Naftogaz. Since no such agreements were concluded in December 2024, this factor was not taken into account in the calculations.The second indicator is the weighted average price at exchange trading, which in December 2024 amounted to UAH 15,914 per 1 thousand cubic meters (excluding VAT).

The third option is the average price based on international quotations according to Argus and ICIS analytical reports. In December 2024, this figure amounted to UAH 16,334.44 per 1 thousand cubic meters (excluding VAT).Since this option turned out to be the highest among the possible ones, it was adopted as the actual gas sales price for January 2025.

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities has adopted a resolution setting tariffs for Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC for gas transportation services for 2025-2029. The tariff for direct consumers will increase from UAH 124.16 to UAH 501.97 per 1000 cubic meters per day, excluding VAT.