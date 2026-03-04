The 31st Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition arrived at the Akademik Vernadsky station

Photo: National Antarctic Scientific Center

The 31st Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition has arrived at the Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky" - the rotation of annual expeditions has begun. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Antarctic Scientific Center.

Details

Late in the evening, Kyiv time, on March 3, the team of the 31st Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition stepped onto Galindez Island, where the station is located. It is to replace colleagues from the 30th UAE, who have been providing research and functioning of the base for a year.

This time, our icebreaker "Noosphere" delivered the polar explorers very quickly: the entire journey from the Chilean port of Punta Arenas to "Vernadsky" took 3 and a half days. This was facilitated by both the great experience of the ship's captain Pavlo Panasyuk, for whom the fifth Antarctic season is already underway, and good weather - the post says.

In the coming days, the icebreaker will be unloaded. Polar explorers have to transport 50 tons of cargo to the shore, necessary for the next year of wintering - due to the bottom relief, "Noosphere" cannot approach the station's berths, so all this will be transported by motorboats.

Recall

Ukrainian polar explorers recorded a rare appearance of a king penguin near the "Vernadsky" station on Booth Island.