The 31st Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition arrived at the Akademik Vernadsky station

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 2346 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 12782 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 40193 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 69814 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 59594 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 63854 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 59825 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34148 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28397 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 26217 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
58%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China identifies "five lessons" after US and Israeli strikes on IranPhotoMarch 4, 04:30 AM • 13244 views
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned08:18 AM • 15840 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently08:29 AM • 15578 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 9504 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 9758 views
Publications
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 9852 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 9600 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 68322 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 89935 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 87945 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 3768 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 26333 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 34333 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 38490 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 46743 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Dassault Rafale

The 31st Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition arrived at the Akademik Vernadsky station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

On March 3, the 31st Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition arrived at the Akademik Vernadsky station for a changeover. The icebreaker "Noosfera" delivered the polar explorers in 3.5 days, which is a record-breaking time.

The 31st Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition arrived at the Akademik Vernadsky station
Photo: National Antarctic Scientific Center

The 31st Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition has arrived at the Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky" - the rotation of annual expeditions has begun. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Antarctic Scientific Center.

Details

Late in the evening, Kyiv time, on March 3, the team of the 31st Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition stepped onto Galindez Island, where the station is located. It is to replace colleagues from the 30th UAE, who have been providing research and functioning of the base for a year.

This time, our icebreaker "Noosphere" delivered the polar explorers very quickly: the entire journey from the Chilean port of Punta Arenas to "Vernadsky" took 3 and a half days. This was facilitated by both the great experience of the ship's captain Pavlo Panasyuk, for whom the fifth Antarctic season is already underway, and good weather

- the post says.

In the coming days, the icebreaker will be unloaded. Polar explorers have to transport 50 tons of cargo to the shore, necessary for the next year of wintering - due to the bottom relief, "Noosphere" cannot approach the station's berths, so all this will be transported by motorboats.

Recall

Ukrainian polar explorers recorded a rare appearance of a king penguin near the "Vernadsky" station on Booth Island.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Animals
Technology
Antarctica
Chile