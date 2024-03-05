Tesla shuts down plant in Germany due to possible provocative arson nearby

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22445 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 77912 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54049 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 236959 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208102 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182456 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225209 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250248 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156133 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371855 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26152 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 77802 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 236833 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 190001 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208004 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14968 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23560 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23885 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49788 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 57316 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Tesla shuts down plant in Germany due to possible provocative arson nearby

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26165 views

Tesla has suspended production at its factory in Berlin due to an alleged arson attack on a nearby high-voltage power pole, which caused a power outage.

Tesla shuts down plant in Germany due to possible provocative arson nearby

Tesla Inc. has suspended production at its plant near Berlin due to the arson of a high-voltage pole, for which a group of activists claimed responsibility, and an investigation has been launched, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Tesla Inc. has suspended production at its factory in the small town of Grünheide, due to a suspected arson attack on a nearby high voltage pole, which caused power outages across the region.

Brandenburg police have launched an investigation using helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs to determine whether the fire in Gozen Neu-Zittau was deliberately set.

A Tesla spokesperson in Germany said that the company is currently unable to determine when production will resume.

According to available data, police suspect arson

- the police said in a statement, which did not name any suspects.

The organization, Volcano Group, claimed responsibility for the fire.

We sabotaged Tesla today

- They said so without naming any individual authors or participants in the action.

In Grünheide, the Tesla plant has been facing opposition from local residents and environmental groups for some time now.

Last week, activists set up camp in the forest to protest a possible expansion of the plant, which led to a conflict with local residents. One of the groups, which calls itself Stop Tesla, expressed solidarity with the factory workers and local residents, but refused to comment on the fire that broke out near the facility.

We use our bodies and tree houses to resist the expansion of the factory. In doing so, we do not endanger human life

- the group said on Tuesday. 

Dietmar Woedke, the Prime Minister of Brandenburg, said that if the arson is confirmed, this crime will be treated as a terrorist act, which will be investigated by the federal prosecutor's office.

Recall

Local residents living near the site of Tesla's large German factory in Grünheide voted against plans to expand the facility in a non-binding public poll conducted by local authorities. But the vote is not binding, and local authorities can still make this decision. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the WorldTechnologies
Tesla, Inc.
Germany
Berlin
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14