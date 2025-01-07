Terrorists seize three settlements and advance in Toretsk area
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops occupied Lozova, Ivanivka and Shevchenko in eastern Ukraine. The enemy also continues offensive actions in the area of Toretsk, where fighting continues.
The occupiers have captured a number of settlements and continue to advance to Toretsk. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Details
The invaders continue their offensive in eastern Ukraine, occupying several settlements. Among them are Lozova, Ivanivka and Shevchenko. In addition, fighting continues in Toretsk, where the enemy has advanced, but the line of contact remains to be clarified.
Fighting also continues near Berdyn.
Recall
Earlier it was reported that enemy troops advanced in the areas of Toretsk, Zelene, Petropavlivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Baranivka and Pishchane.
Occupants advanced near several settlements: what is known about the situation - DeepState06.01.25, 02:29 • 26961 view