Terrorists seize three settlements and advance in Toretsk area

The occupiers have captured a number of settlements and continue to advance to Toretsk. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

The invaders continue their offensive in eastern Ukraine, occupying several settlements. Among them are Lozova, Ivanivka and Shevchenko. In addition, fighting continues in Toretsk, where the enemy has advanced, but the line of contact remains to be clarified.

Fighting also continues near Berdyn.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that enemy troops advanced in the areas of Toretsk, Zelene, Petropavlivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Baranivka and Pishchane.

