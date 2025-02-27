Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured

A civilian was injured in the shelling of Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

A hostile attack on the town of Balakliya resulted in the injury of a 42-year-old man. The victim was hospitalized in a medical facility where he is being treated.

Recall

The occupiers struck a massive blow to the power system of the Kharkiv region. In addition, the enemy attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv. Enemy drones were spotted, resulting in one person being injured.

