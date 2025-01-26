Terrorist attacks on Zaporizhzhya region: invaders made 325 attacks

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100330 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101701 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109670 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112390 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133671 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104176 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136859 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103817 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113469 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121321 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 72746 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116235 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 45331 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45969 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100338 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133679 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136863 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157954 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 32906 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45969 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116235 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121321 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140769 views
Terrorist attacks on Zaporizhzhya region: invaders made 325 attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34233 views

Enemy troops attacked 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region using aircraft and 184 drones. They damaged 57 infrastructure facilities, but no civilian casualties were reported.

Over the past 24 hours, Zaporizhzhia region has been subjected to massive attacks. Enemy troops fired 325 times at 13 settlements in the region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The most powerful strike was on Malaya Tokmachka with the use of aircraft. The region was also attacked by 184 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, which caused damage in such settlements as Bilenke, Lobkove, Pyatikhatky, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olgivske. 

Multiple launch rocket systems also struck Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka twice. Artillery shelling covered the territories of Lobkove, Pyatikhatky, Gulyaypol and other settlements, causing significant damage. 

At least 57 objects were damaged, including residential buildings, cars and infrastructure. Despite the scale of the attacks, there were no reports of civilian casualties. 

Zaporizhzhia region under enemy attack: 319 attacks on 11 settlements over 24 hours20.01.25, 08:11 • 30869 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

