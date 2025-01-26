Terrorist attacks on Zaporizhzhya region: invaders made 325 attacks

Over the past 24 hours, Zaporizhzhia region has been subjected to massive attacks. Enemy troops fired 325 times at 13 settlements in the region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The most powerful strike was on Malaya Tokmachka with the use of aircraft. The region was also attacked by 184 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, which caused damage in such settlements as Bilenke, Lobkove, Pyatikhatky, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olgivske.

Multiple launch rocket systems also struck Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka twice. Artillery shelling covered the territories of Lobkove, Pyatikhatky, Gulyaypol and other settlements, causing significant damage.

At least 57 objects were damaged, including residential buildings, cars and infrastructure. Despite the scale of the attacks, there were no reports of civilian casualties.

