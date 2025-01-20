Zaporizhzhia region under enemy attack: 319 attacks on 11 settlements over 24 hours

Over the past day, enemy troops shelled the territory of Zaporizhzhia region, inflicting 319 attacks on 11 settlements. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers used a variety of equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems.

Lobkove, Pyatikhatky, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Olhivske, and Novodarivka were the main targets of the attacks. As a result of the use of 155 UAVs and four MLRS attacks, these settlements sustained significant damage.

Artillery strikes caused particular damage, with 160 of them carried out. It is known that the attacks destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure, but there were no civilian casualties.

