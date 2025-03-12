Terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk: sources showed the consequences of cooperation with the Russian Federation for Ukrainians
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers showed a photo of a 17-year-old boy who was recruited by the Russian Federation through Telegram and blown up in Ivano-Frankivsk. The teenager was carrying a homemade explosive near the train station.
Sources in law enforcement agencies provided photographs of the deceased 17-year-old boy who was recruited by the Russian Federation via Telegram and committed a terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk, UNN reports.
The photo shows a 17-year-old boy who was blown up by the Russian special service while carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) in the area of the railway station in Ivano-Frankivsk.
Context
The SBU and the National Police established that the terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk on March 11 was organized by the Russian Federation. The enemy blew up its own agents, the SBU said. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, an investigation has been launched into the terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk.
Two local minors, 15 and 17 years old, were recruited by the enemy via Telegram. Following the instructions of the supervisor, they made an improvised explosive device and disguised it as a thermos. At about 18:30 on March 11, they were heading to a designated location. On the way, the Russian special service, which remotely tracked their movements via GPS, activated the explosives in their package. In addition to the minors, two other passers-by were injured by the blast wave.
The SBU reminded that if you are offered to "just bring a package" to the TCC, police or other administrative building, know that they want to kill you. In order not to become a suicide bomber, report attempts to recruit you to the SBU chatbot "Spaly" FSBshnyka" - t.me/spaly_fsb_bot