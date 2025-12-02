Territories, frozen assets, and security guarantees: Zelenskyy named the three most sensitive topics in the peace plan

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 8436 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 21983 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22330 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 17124 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 18758 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 52055 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 49556 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59346 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50089 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45785 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
97%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 31876 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 20556 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 19684 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideo10:45 AM • 8730 views
Germany suggests Ukraine may need to hold a referendum to end the war11:17 AM • 4004 views
Publications
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 3604 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 3218 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 5386 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 21984 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22331 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Mark Rutte
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Florida
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 38625 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 40842 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 97203 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 72015 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 88044 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
ChatGPT

Territories, frozen assets, and security guarantees: Zelenskyy named the three most sensitive topics in the peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy identified territories, frozen assets, and security guarantees as the most sensitive topics of the peace plan. He emphasized that he cannot unilaterally decide on the issue of frozen funds in the EU.

Territories, frozen assets, and security guarantees: Zelenskyy named the three most sensitive topics in the peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the issues of territories, frozen assets, and security guarantees are the most sensitive topics in the peace plan. Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The most sensitive things, the most difficult questions, challenges are territories, it's about frozen assets, because I cannot simply speak on behalf of European leaders regarding the money that is frozen. I can only have a partnership and share my view. And they can support me, but I cannot decide on behalf of the leaders regarding the funds that are in the EU. Thirdly, it is what I mentioned about security guarantees. We count on strong security guarantees from the USA. Both the USA and Europe.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects communication from the American side following the meetings of US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States