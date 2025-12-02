Territories, frozen assets, and security guarantees: Zelenskyy named the three most sensitive topics in the peace plan
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy identified territories, frozen assets, and security guarantees as the most sensitive topics of the peace plan. He emphasized that he cannot unilaterally decide on the issue of frozen funds in the EU.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the issues of territories, frozen assets, and security guarantees are the most sensitive topics in the peace plan. Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday, UNN reports.
The most sensitive things, the most difficult questions, challenges are territories, it's about frozen assets, because I cannot simply speak on behalf of European leaders regarding the money that is frozen. I can only have a partnership and share my view. And they can support me, but I cannot decide on behalf of the leaders regarding the funds that are in the EU. Thirdly, it is what I mentioned about security guarantees. We count on strong security guarantees from the USA. Both the USA and Europe.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects communication from the American side following the meetings of US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Russia.