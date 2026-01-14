Terekhov: up to 25% of small businesses may close due to VAT introduction for sole proprietors

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 1878 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 4496 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 6798 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 11020 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 36470 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 36530 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 32944 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 34236 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 53347 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28649 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.4m/s
80%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideoJanuary 14, 01:53 AM • 22008 views
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messagesJanuary 14, 02:27 AM • 12292 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 16689 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 11223 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 4710 views
Publications
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 16710 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 36468 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 53344 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 44686 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 77207 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 19207 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 54125 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 47262 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 52139 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 53613 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Kh-101

Terekhov: up to 25% of small businesses may close due to VAT introduction for sole proprietors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Ihor Terekhov, head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities, stated that the introduction of VAT for sole proprietors threatens the closure of up to 25% of small businesses.

Terekhov: up to 25% of small businesses may close due to VAT introduction for sole proprietors

Up to 25% of small businesses in Ukraine, particularly in communities with a high level of security risk, could close if VAT is introduced for individual entrepreneurs. This information was published by the head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities (AFCC), Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN writes.

"Systemic support for the frontline economy is not just about new institutions; it's about the consistency of all state policies. Here we face decisions that can nullify the effect of any development tools. One of them is the possible introduction of VAT for individual entrepreneurs with an income exceeding UAH 1 million. According to estimates, the introduction of this tax could lead to the closure of 15-25% of small businesses in communities with a high level of security risk," emphasized the head of the AFCC.

He stressed that this would mean the loss of thousands of jobs and an even greater outflow of people from frontline territories.

"During wartime, tax policy should strengthen local resilience, not undermine it. If businesses cannot operate, the state will lose not only its tax base but also control over territories, jobs, and social stability. The frontline economy needs adequate support tools. The sooner we launch them, the greater the chances that they will become drivers of Ukraine's post-war recovery," Ihor Terekhov noted.

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
Kharkiv