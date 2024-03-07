Telegram to launch business functions with chatbots, location, and working hours

The first series of Telegram Business features will be launched this week. This was reported by Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messenger, UNN reports.

Details

Telegram founder Durov has announced that the first series of Telegram Business features will be launched this week.

According to him, users will be able to turn their personal accounts into business accounts by adding locations and hours of operation, organizing color-coded chats, and using automatic greeting messages.

In addition, more features are planned for this month that will revolutionize the way people interact with chatbots.

Therefore, according to the information, users of Telegram Business accounts will be able to add chatbots as their invisible secretaries, providing automation of customer service to a new level.

The Telegram founder also assured that the use of all these features will be free.

