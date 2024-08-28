Telegram founder Pavel Durov brought to Paris court

On Wednesday, August 28, the head of Telegram was taken to court to face possible charges.

Transmits to UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

After four days in police custody, Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging service, was taken to a Paris court early on Wednesday morning, August 28. Presumably, to face charges.

Earlier, the French prosecutor's office said that Durov's arrest was related to a criminal investigation into cybercrime opened in July “against an unnamed person” for 12 alleged crimes.

Among them:

complicity in the possession and distribution of child pornography,

administering an online platform that facilitates organized crime,

purchase, transportation or supply of drugs.

The office of the Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuo also mentioned the possible crime of refusing to provide the necessary documents to the authorities and providing encryption services aimed at “providing privacy functions without the required declaration”.

Following the arrest of Pavel Durov, the Dubai-based Telegram company assured that it would “comply with EU law,” including the DSA, a new European regulation requiring online platforms to deploy moderation tools.

