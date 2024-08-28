ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Telegram founder Pavel Durov brought to Paris court

Telegram founder Pavel Durov brought to Paris court

Kyiv  •  UNN

Telegram founder Pavel Durov is brought to court in Paris after 4 days in custody. The French prosecutor's office links the arrest to an investigation into cybercrime, including child pornography and drugs.

On Wednesday, August 28, the head of Telegram was taken to court to face possible charges.

Transmits to UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

After four days in police custody, Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging service, was taken to a Paris court early on Wednesday morning, August 28. Presumably, to face charges.

Earlier, the French prosecutor's office said that Durov's arrest was related to a criminal investigation into cybercrime opened in July “against an unnamed person” for 12 alleged crimes.

Among them:

complicity in the possession and distribution of child pornography,

administering an online platform that facilitates organized crime,

purchase, transportation or supply of drugs.

The office of the Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuo also mentioned the possible crime of refusing to provide the necessary documents to the authorities and providing encryption services aimed at “providing privacy functions without the required declaration”.

Following the arrest of Pavel Durov, the Dubai-based Telegram company assured that it would “comply with EU law,” including the DSA, a new European regulation requiring online platforms to deploy moderation tools.

Durov: "Certain changes" in Telegram are unavoidable for users with Ukrainian SIM cards25.04.24, 02:32 • 29439 views

