Telegram crashed
Kyiv • UNN
Failures have been recorded in the operation of the Telegram messenger. Users complain about problems with comments and receiving messages.
Telegram is experiencing outages. According to Downdetector, numerous complaints are coming in from users, UNN reports.
Details
As reported by Downdetector, Telegram users are complaining about problems with comments and not receiving messages.
