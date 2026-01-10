Telegram crashed

$42.990.27
January 9, 08:32 PM • 14828 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 30998 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 30658 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 30683 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 25691 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 21419 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 15581 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13815 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 10071 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13619 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Popular news
Trump made a series of controversial statements about Putin, Greenland, NATO, and the Nobel Peace PrizeVideoJanuary 9, 09:32 PM • 11130 views
American tourist dies in shark attack in US Virgin IslandsJanuary 9, 09:47 PM • 10881 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in UkraineJanuary 9, 11:09 PM • 4854 views
Superman comic stolen from Nicolas Cage sells for record $15 million04:40 AM • 4098 views
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressure05:29 AM • 13869 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 66495 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 94279 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 67311 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 89169 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 107672 views
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 61875 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 64361 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 85538 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 103843 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 144320 views
Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Failures have been recorded in the operation of the Telegram messenger. Users complain about problems with comments and receiving messages.

Telegram crashed

Telegram is experiencing outages. According to Downdetector, numerous complaints are coming in from users, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by Downdetector, Telegram users are complaining about problems with comments and not receiving messages.

Ministry of Defense warned of a night "glitch" in Reserve+ and the "Oberih" register09.01.26, 21:35 • 2378 views

Antonina Tumanova

Technologies
Social network
Telegram