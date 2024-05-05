Teenager shot dead by police in Australia
Kyiv • UNN
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead by police in Perth, Australia, after he attacked a man with a knife in the parking lot of a hardware store.
Details
Western Australian Prime Minister Roger Cook said that the teenager allegedly attacked a man and then lunged at police before being shot dead.
There are signs that he was radicalized online. But I want to reassure the public that at this stage it looks like he acted alone