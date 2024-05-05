Teenager shot dead by police in Australia

In Australia, police shot and killed a 16-year-old boy after he attacked a man with a knife in the parking lot of a hardware store in the suburb of Willeton. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was shot dead by police in Perth on Australia's west coast. The incident occurred after the sixteen-year-old attacked a man with a knife in the parking lot of a hardware store in the suburb of Willeton on Saturday night.

Western Australian Prime Minister Roger Cook said that the teenager allegedly attacked a man and then lunged at police before being shot dead.