Teenage girl taken from Mariupol to Russia returned to Ukraine - Yermak

Another teenage girl has been returned from Russia, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, another Ukrainian teenage girl has been returned from the territory of the Russian Federation. The 18-year-old girl spent three years in Russia, where her family was forced to leave Mariupol in 2022," Yermak wrote.

Despite everything, according to the head of the Presidential Office, the girl continued her studies at a Ukrainian online school and began planning her return even before reaching adulthood. "The other day she crossed the border and is now safe in the free territory of Ukraine," Yermak noted.

Zelenskyy stated that there are no Russian children in Ukraine, as Russia claimed in Istanbul