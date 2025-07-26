$41.770.00
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 18567 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 48577 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 144278 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 62384 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 61443 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 99730 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 41099 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54258 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50989 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91839 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Teenage girl taken from Mariupol to Russia returned to Ukraine - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

An 18-year-old girl, taken from Mariupol to Russia in 2022, has returned to Ukraine. She continued her online studies at a Ukrainian school and planned her return.

Teenage girl taken from Mariupol to Russia returned to Ukraine - Yermak

Another teenage girl has been returned from Russia, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, another Ukrainian teenage girl has been returned from the territory of the Russian Federation. The 18-year-old girl spent three years in Russia, where her family was forced to leave Mariupol in 2022," Yermak wrote.

Despite everything, according to the head of the Presidential Office, the girl continued her studies at a Ukrainian online school and began planning her return even before reaching adulthood. "The other day she crossed the border and is now safe in the free territory of Ukraine," Yermak noted.

Zelenskyy stated that there are no Russian children in Ukraine, as Russia claimed in Istanbul25.07.25, 12:09 • 4906 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Mariupol
