"Technological levy": the Russian government is once again reaching into the pockets of its own citizens - CPD

The Russian authorities have come up with another way to extort money from their own population to plug a hole in the budget: starting in 2026, Russia will introduce a new tax - the "technological levy." This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the levy will be collected from equipment and electronics, which are mainly imported from abroad. In the first stage, laptops, smartphones, and various household appliances will be subject to the tax, and later - electronic components and modules.

The maximum levy rate can reach 5,000 rubles (approximately $62) per unit of production. Officially, manufacturers and importers are supposed to pay the levy, but it is obvious that it will be passed on to buyers. So, Russians should prepare for a serious increase in gadget prices. - indicated in the CCD.

They add that despite the exhaustion of the economy and the collapse of revenues from oil and gas sales, the Kremlin maintains military spending at a very high level.

"There is nothing left to 'patch up' financial holes, so the government is increasingly looking into the pockets of its own citizens, introducing new taxes, fines, and levies. But even this resource is not limitless," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

The Russian authorities are preparing the population for a sharp deterioration in living standards due to a record budget deficit, which will reach 5.74 trillion rubles in 2025. The Kremlin plans to raise taxes, cut social programs, and shift responsibility for unpopular decisions to governors and senators.

