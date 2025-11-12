"Technological levy": the Russian government is once again reaching into the pockets of its own citizens - CPD

$42.010.06
November 12, 03:53 PM
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
November 12, 01:38 PM
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Norway will not provide $160 billion in guarantees for the scheme to use Russian assets for Ukraine - ministerNovember 12, 01:59 PM • 12129 views
Raped at gunpoint during occupation: court sentenced Russian commander for war crime in Kyiv regionNovember 12, 01:59 PM • 17991 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 40431 views
A former lecturer at a Kharkiv university developed drawings for Russia to create "Geraniums" – he was served with a notice of suspicionNovember 12, 03:34 PM • 6712 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 13557 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 40523 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 62060 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 43716 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 64442 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 131295 views
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhoto08:00 PM • 2680 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 13624 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 21319 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 60550 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 60814 views
"Technological levy": the Russian government is once again reaching into the pockets of its own citizens - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

The levy will be collected from equipment and electronics, which are mainly imported from abroad. In the first stage, laptops, smartphones, and household appliances will be subject to the tax, followed by electronic components and modules.

"Technological levy": the Russian government is once again reaching into the pockets of its own citizens - CPD

The Russian authorities have come up with another way to extort money from their own population to plug a hole in the budget: starting in 2026, Russia will introduce a new tax - the "technological levy." This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the levy will be collected from equipment and electronics, which are mainly imported from abroad. In the first stage, laptops, smartphones, and various household appliances will be subject to the tax, and later - electronic components and modules.

The maximum levy rate can reach 5,000 rubles (approximately $62) per unit of production. Officially, manufacturers and importers are supposed to pay the levy, but it is obvious that it will be passed on to buyers. So, Russians should prepare for a serious increase in gadget prices.

- indicated in the CCD.

They add that despite the exhaustion of the economy and the collapse of revenues from oil and gas sales, the Kremlin maintains military spending at a very high level.

"There is nothing left to 'patch up' financial holes, so the government is increasingly looking into the pockets of its own citizens, introducing new taxes, fines, and levies. But even this resource is not limitless," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

The Russian authorities are preparing the population for a sharp deterioration in living standards due to a record budget deficit, which will reach 5.74 trillion rubles in 2025. The Kremlin plans to raise taxes, cut social programs, and shift responsibility for unpopular decisions to governors and senators.

Non-combat deaths in the Russian army have increased: over 600 killed - Center for Countering Disinformation12.11.25, 15:26 • 3590 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

