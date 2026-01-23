Technical updates in the system: some social services in "Diia" will be unavailable this weekend

Due to scheduled technical work in the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere "Diia", users will temporarily be unable to use a number of electronic services. The restrictions will last from January 24-25, after which the stable operation of all services related to payments and social assistance will be restored. This was reported on the official website of the service, writes UNN.

Details

The technical update will affect both the mobile application and the "Diia" web portal. During this period, citizens will not be able to apply for basic social assistance or arrange comprehensive assistance for internally displaced persons.

Also on pause will be services related to IDP certificates - from initial registration and change of actual residence address to complete cancellation of status.

Pause in services related to guardianship and adoption

In addition to payments for displaced persons, services in the field of child protection are temporarily suspended. On the portal, services for registering candidates for foster parents or foster carers, as well as consultations and registration for future adoptive parents, will become unavailable. The Ministry of Digital Transformation advises planning document submission in advance or waiting until the work is completed on Monday.

