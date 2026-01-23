Technical updates in the system: some social services in "Diia" will be unavailable this weekend

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
07:10 PM • 2726 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 7336 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 17547 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 18338 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 16317 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 23625 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 49395 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21578 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24463 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 33303 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 20484 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 20226 views
"He hit my wife in the chest with the words 'you all f***ing annoy me'": Mykhailychenko commented on the incident with the beating of a plumberJanuary 23, 02:25 PM • 5732 views
Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and Microsoft04:14 PM • 10716 views
Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswoman05:02 PM • 4534 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 17547 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 49395 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 73136 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 68905 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 71289 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 20244 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 20502 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 36483 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 51858 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 46499 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat

Technical updates in the system: some social services in "Diia" will be unavailable this weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Due to scheduled technical work in the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere, a number of electronic services in Diia will be temporarily unavailable. The restrictions will last from January 24-25.

Technical updates in the system: some social services in "Diia" will be unavailable this weekend

Due to scheduled technical work in the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere "Diia", users will temporarily be unable to use a number of electronic services. The restrictions will last from January 24-25, after which the stable operation of all services related to payments and social assistance will be restored. This was reported on the official website of the service, writes UNN.

Details

The technical update will affect both the mobile application and the "Diia" web portal. During this period, citizens will not be able to apply for basic social assistance or arrange comprehensive assistance for internally displaced persons.

The Ministry of Education and Science announced that increased salaries for university lecturers will be recalculated by the end of January23.01.26, 18:07 • 1920 views

Also on pause will be services related to IDP certificates - from initial registration and change of actual residence address to complete cancellation of status.

Pause in services related to guardianship and adoption

In addition to payments for displaced persons, services in the field of child protection are temporarily suspended. On the portal, services for registering candidates for foster parents or foster carers, as well as consultations and registration for future adoptive parents, will become unavailable. The Ministry of Digital Transformation advises planning document submission in advance or waiting until the work is completed on Monday. 

One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses23.01.26, 21:10 • 2734 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Diia (service)