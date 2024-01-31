ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
TCC employees will use body cameras in Lviv and the region

TCC employees will use body cameras in Lviv and the region

Kyiv

Employees of the PIC and JIT in Lviv and the region will now use body cameras to help them deal with conflict situations that may arise during military patrols and mobilization activities.

TCC and JV employees in Lviv and the region will use body cameras. Video recording will help to better understand in the event of a conflict situation. The press service of the Lviv regional TCC and JV reports this on Fecebook, UNN writes.

From now on, members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are tasked by the General Staff to mobilize the population of Lviv region during daily patrols and to carry out public warning measures, will use body cameras,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that during patrols, videos recorded from body cameras will be sent to the territorial recruitment center in case there is a need to analyze the incident and objectively deal with conflict situations.

Recall

Last November, a scandal erupted in Lviv when TCC employees pushed into a car, which led to an inspection at the "military registration and enlistment office.

In Lviv region, a man in military uniform threatened a priest: the UCC and UWA responded 13.12.23, 11:32 • 31634 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
facebookFacebook
lvivLviv

