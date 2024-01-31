TCC employees will use body cameras in Lviv and the region

TCC and JV employees in Lviv and the region will use body cameras. Video recording will help to better understand in the event of a conflict situation. The press service of the Lviv regional TCC and JV reports this on Fecebook, UNN writes.

From now on, members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are tasked by the General Staff to mobilize the population of Lviv region during daily patrols and to carry out public warning measures, will use body cameras, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that during patrols, videos recorded from body cameras will be sent to the territorial recruitment center in case there is a need to analyze the incident and objectively deal with conflict situations.

Recall

Last November, a scandal erupted in Lviv when TCC employees pushed into a car, which led to an inspection at the "military registration and enlistment office.

