Tamara Horikha Zernya's novel "Dotsya" won the public vote for the German Hotlist-2025 award

The novel "Dotsya" by Ukrainian writer, translator, and volunteer Tamara Horikha Zernya won the public vote for the prestigious German award Hotlist 2025. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The voting lasted until August 22, 2025. During this time, everyone could vote for a book to be included in the list of the best of 2025. A total of thirty candidates were put forward for selection, chosen by the jury from 184 submitted applications.

In addition, Victoria Amelina's book "Looking at Women Looking at War" was also shortlisted, ranking 11th alongside Tamara Horikha Zernya's novel.

The results were announced on September 9, 2025: the three publications that received the most votes automatically entered the list of the ten books of the year, and the remaining seven were determined by the award jury.

Tamara Horikha Zernya's novel "Dotsya" took first place in the voting, receiving 1758 votes out of 6740 valid ones. According to the award organizers, this is the highest result in the last 10 years of voting. - the report says.

