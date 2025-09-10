$41.120.13
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 4308 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 14276 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 14893 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 18630 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 21346 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 49526 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 70714 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 56949 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 33426 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 37656 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Publications
Exclusives
Tamara Horikha Zernya's novel "Dotsya" won the public vote for the German Hotlist-2025 award

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Tamara Horikha Zernya's novel "Dotsya" won the public vote for the German Hotlist-2025 award, garnering 1758 votes. This is the highest result in 10 years of voting.

Tamara Horikha Zernya's novel "Dotsya" won the public vote for the German Hotlist-2025 award

The novel "Dotsya" by Ukrainian writer, translator, and volunteer Tamara Horikha Zernya won the public vote for the prestigious German award Hotlist 2025. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The voting lasted until August 22, 2025. During this time, everyone could vote for a book to be included in the list of the best of 2025. A total of thirty candidates were put forward for selection, chosen by the jury from 184 submitted applications.

In addition, Victoria Amelina's book "Looking at Women Looking at War" was also shortlisted, ranking 11th alongside Tamara Horikha Zernya's novel.

The results were announced on September 9, 2025: the three publications that received the most votes automatically entered the list of the ten books of the year, and the remaining seven were determined by the award jury.

Tamara Horikha Zernya's novel "Dotsya" took first place in the voting, receiving 1758 votes out of 6740 valid ones. According to the award organizers, this is the highest result in the last 10 years of voting.

- the report says.

New Banksy mural appears on the wall of the Royal Courts of Justice in London08.09.25, 17:07 • 3639 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
charity