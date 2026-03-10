$43.900.1750.710.17
Talks on ending the war in Ukraine postponed until next week – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

The meeting in Turkey was postponed from this week to next week at the request of the American side. Ukraine was ready for negotiations on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Talks on ending the war in Ukraine postponed until next week – Zelenskyy

The planned negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, which were supposed to take place this week in Turkey, have been postponed until next week. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, the Ukrainian side was ready to hold negotiations on Tuesday or Wednesday. However, the American side requested to postpone the meeting.

Regarding our negotiations, the talks were planned for Tuesday-Wednesday in Turkey. I just had a conversation with President Erdoğan. We were ready to go to Turkey, but the American side itself postponed this meeting. They postponed it until next week. This is the information available today 

— Zelenskyy said.

Turkey is ready to host a new round of trilateral talks - Zelenskyy

The President also noted that Ukraine is in constant contact with the American side regarding the organization of future negotiations.

We speak with the American side every day. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council is in contact with them. We will see what the next date will be 

— added the Head of State.

He also emphasized that, despite the war in the Middle East, international partners stress the importance of negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

For all of them, the war in the Middle East is also a challenge. But nevertheless, everyone says that dialogue on ending the war in Ukraine is important and it is a priority for all of us 

— Zelenskyy noted.

How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

