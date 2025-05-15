Russia is only verbally demonstrating "readiness" for a ceasefire, but in reality it is accumulating forces on the front for a possible new offensive operation. This was reported by CNN, reports UNN.

According to two unnamed US officials, the Russians are "seeking to create a large force on the front." In their opinion, the Russian dictator will try to seize as much territory as possible in eastern Ukraine, and then launch another offensive on Kyiv.

The preparation of the Russian offensive is taking place against the background of a significant shortage of human resources in Ukraine on the battlefield. According to the United States, it is the Ukrainian capabilities in the use of drones and the effectiveness of minefields that are deterring the Russians, despite their significant numerical superiority, both in eastern Ukraine and in the Kursk region, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the bridgehead.

Currently, the Russians are facing challenges in forming forces, as both sides continue a grueling and deadly war of attrition in eastern Ukraine. In addition, there is currently no indication that North Korea is currently able to significantly increase its military forces in Ukraine after losing thousands of its soldiers in the fighting.

At the same time, the spokesman of the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group, Pavlo Shamshin, said on the telethon that the Russians are only simulating peace talks. According to him, Russian troops are accumulating forces and have already actually begun their summer offensive campaign.

The situation is escalating in the area of the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region, Shamshin says. He added that the Russians launched an assault using armored vehicles, including tanks, and motorcycles.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare Russian drone ZALA Z-20 in the Lyman direction of Donetsk region. It was equipped with artificial intelligence and costs $200,000.