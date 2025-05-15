$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 10970 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 23147 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 24933 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49737 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126566 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126342 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239704 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101699 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70761 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188079 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Talking about peace, but accumulating troops: Russia is preparing a breakthrough on the front in Ukraine - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3240 views

The Russians are imitating negotiations, accumulating forces for a new operation. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy in the east and Kursk region, but the Russian Federation seeks to seize more territory.

Talking about peace, but accumulating troops: Russia is preparing a breakthrough on the front in Ukraine - CNN

Russia is only verbally demonstrating "readiness" for a ceasefire, but in reality it is accumulating forces on the front for a possible new offensive operation. This was reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

According to two unnamed US officials, the Russians are "seeking to create a large force on the front." In their opinion, the Russian dictator will try to seize as much territory as possible in eastern Ukraine, and then launch another offensive on Kyiv.

The preparation of the Russian offensive is taking place against the background of a significant shortage of human resources in Ukraine on the battlefield. According to the United States, it is the Ukrainian capabilities in the use of drones and the effectiveness of minefields that are deterring the Russians, despite their significant numerical superiority, both in eastern Ukraine and in the Kursk region, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the bridgehead.

Currently, the Russians are facing challenges in forming forces, as both sides continue a grueling and deadly war of attrition in eastern Ukraine. In addition, there is currently no indication that North Korea is currently able to significantly increase its military forces in Ukraine after losing thousands of its soldiers in the fighting.

At the same time, the spokesman of the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group, Pavlo Shamshin, said on the telethon that the Russians are only simulating peace talks. According to him, Russian troops are accumulating forces and have already actually begun their summer offensive campaign.

The situation is escalating in the area of the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region, Shamshin says. He added that the Russians launched an assault using armored vehicles, including tanks, and motorcycles.

Let us remind you

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare Russian drone ZALA Z-20 in the Lyman direction of Donetsk region. It was equipped with artificial intelligence and costs $200,000.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPolitics
North Korea
United States
Ukraine
