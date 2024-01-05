Talking about Israel: US Secretary of State Blinken arrives for talks in Turkey

Today, January 5, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Istanbul. This was reported by Anadolu, according to UNN.

Details

The plane with the Secretary of State and his delegation landed at Istanbul airport at 19:10 local time.

Japrak Balkan, head of the U.S. Political Affairs Division, Jeffrey Flake, U.S. Ambassador to Ankara, Julie Iade, U.S. Consul General in Istanbul, Ilker Haktankacmaz, head of the Istanbul Airport Civil Administration, and other officials met at Blinken Airport.

Addendum

Preliminary The US Secretary of State will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday to discuss Israeli attacks on Gaza, regional issues and bilateral relations.

Recall

Turkey on Tuesday announced the detention of 33 peoplesuspected of planning kidnappings and spying for Israel's Mosad intelligence service

Turkey asks U.S. to keep promises on F-16 sales - Reuters