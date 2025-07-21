$41.750.12
Systemic support and new corporate culture: how MHP implements a program for veterans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

MHP company is implementing the "MHP Poruch" program to support military personnel, veterans, and their families, which includes individual support, medical, psychological, and legal assistance. The "Veterans' Initiatives" study highlighted this program as an example of systemic support and the formation of a new corporate culture.

Systemic support and new corporate culture: how MHP implements a program for veterans

The other day, an infographic study "Veteran Initiatives. Veteran Policies of the Largest Companies in Ukraine" was presented at the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center, UNN reports.

Details

The initiative was implemented by Top Lead agency with the support of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Ukrainian Veterans Fund.

The study became a practical guide for businesses on adapting veterans at work — it contains survey results, successful cases, and advice from HR experts and military psychologists.

One of the key cases of the study was the "MHP Poruch" program, implemented by MHP to support military personnel, veterans, and their families. Currently, over 2,800 MHP employees serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and over 800 veterans have returned to civilian life. To implement the program's work, a Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans was established in 2023, with coordinators and experts who provide daily individual support to defenders and families.

Among the best practices are the approaches of the "MHP Poruch" program: individual support for defenders and their families, medical, psychological, and legal support, reintegration, assistance to the army, retraining, and the creation of adapted workplaces.

The "MHP Poruch" program was created as a systemic response to the challenges of today. We deliberately chose a comprehensive approach: job preservation, comprehensive individual support during military service, high-quality medical, psychological, and legal support at all stages, creation of special workplaces, and retraining. Our goal is to provide stable support for military personnel and veterans throughout their journey: from service to returning to civilian life.

- comments Mariia Mevsha, Head of the MHP Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans.

The "Veteran Initiatives" study also highlighted areas that expand companies' approaches to supporting veterans and their families. Among these practices are MHP's initiatives, which the company implements jointly with its strategic partner — the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

Together with the Ukrainian Veterans Fund and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the grant competition "Varto robyty svoye" (It's worth doing your own thing) is being implemented, which enables veterans and their family members to create or scale their own business.

Also, within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, the "Chas diiaty, Nestrymny" (Time to Act, Unstoppable) competition is being implemented, which supports the creation of adaptive sports spaces in communities. Since the initiative began, 35 projects have been supported, which equip inclusive locations for physical recovery.

The company also promotes the development of professional rehabilitation. The new project "Vidnovleni" (Restored) aims to develop quality rehabilitation locally. This includes not only updating equipment but also training specialists, developing hospitals, and forming effective interaction between medical teams.

As noted during the press conference, such systemic programs help form a new corporate culture — responsible, inclusive, and resilient to the challenges of our time. MHP's experience can serve as an example for other employers who are working to create decent conditions for veterans.

This study is a practical guide for companies that want to build an effective policy for supporting veterans. We have collected data on the initiatives of the largest employers, supplemented them with cases, expert advice, and feedback from veterans themselves. 83% of the largest companies are already implementing such measures — so we are moving in the right direction. Our study is designed to strengthen this movement: to systematize experience, show effective examples, and provide practical guidelines for business.

- comments Stanislav Shum, CEO of Top Lead.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

