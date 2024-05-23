ukenru
Syrskyi: in Kharkiv region enemy is bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, toughest fighting is in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Syrskyi: in Kharkiv region enemy is bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, toughest fighting is in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14433 views

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops are completely mired in street battles for Vovchansk, and intense and fierce fighting continues at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, with the enemy trying to break through the Ukrainian defense at any cost.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops are completely bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, the enemy has switched to active defense in the area of Liptsy, and the situation is difficult in the area of Kyslivka. The most intense and fierce fighting continues at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on Thursday on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"I continue my work in parts of the Eastern Front. After the first minor successes in offensive battles in Kharkiv region, the enemy got completely bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk and suffered very high losses in the personnel of assault units. Currently, the enemy is moving reserves from different directions in an attempt to support active assault operations, but to no avail. In the area of Lyptsi the enemy also suffered significant losses, switched to active defense, is conducting mining and fire on the positions of our troops," said Syrskyi.

According to him, fighting continues in the Kupyansk sector in the forest north of the city. "The situation is complicated in the area of Kyslivka where the enemy is trying to break through our defenses and reach the Oskil river," he noted.

"Intense fighting continues in the area of Ivanivske and on the outskirts of Chasovyi Yar. The enemy is trying to hold on to the city at any cost, using the latest T-90M, BMP-3, BMD-4, which are usually destroyed by our anti-tank weapons and FPV drones during the advance," said the Chief of Staff.

"The most intense and fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops on a narrow section of the front between the localities Staromykhailivka - Berdychi by means of offensive and assault actions of the most trained units," noted Syrskyi.

According to him, "offensive actions are carried out both with the use of armored vehicles and on foot, often on motorcycles and buggies.

Other areas are also restless, but the number and intensity of hostilities is much lower, he noted.

"The key goal of my work is to study the situation on the ground, resolve problematic issues, provide additional ammunition, drones, electronic warfare and other materiel, strengthen reserves, etc. I would like to note the effective work of most commanders and staffs in organizing combat operations, engaging the enemy, and maintaining interaction with neighboring units. Of course, there are problems that require quick and radical solutions," Syrsky said.

He added that, as always, he honored the best and presented awards to our soldiers - soldiers, sergeants and junior officers who bravely defend our positions and perform the main combat work.

Ukrainian Armed Forces incurred 28 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day: fighting continues in Krynok area near Klishchiyivka - General Staff23.05.24, 11:06 • 72672 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
facebookFacebook
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

