Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Sydney's bid for the World Marathon was boosted by a record number of participants - 24,000 runners

Sydney's bid for the World Marathon was boosted by a record number of participants - 24,000 runners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23334 views

Sydney's bid to join the world's marathons has received an additional boost after it reached a record number of participants in 2024 - 24,000 runners, the largest audience for an Australian endurance marathon.

Sydney's bid to join the World Marathon received a boost on Tuesday when it was announced that the 2024 marathon will reach a capacity of 24,000 runners, the largest for any edition of the classic endurance race held in Australia.

This was reported by the South China Morning Post, according to UNN.

Details

Sydney's bid to join the World Marathon Majors received a boost with news that this year's race reached 24,000 runners, the largest field for any edition of the endurance classic held in Australia.

The event, which dates back to the 2000 Olympic Games, is in the second year of an evaluation process that will see it join the Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York City marathons in an elite global series from 2025.

This year is a landmark year for the Sydney Marathon as we aim to become the next... World Marathon Major. We are committed to delivering a world-class event that will make Australia proud and we look forward to welcoming record numbers of runners and spectators locally, nationally and from around the world to make history

- Race Director Wayne Larden said in a press release.

Last year's marathon around the port city attracted a record 17,000 runners and more than 100,000 spectators.

Image

Recall

More than 840,000 entries have been submitted for the 2025 London Marathon - a world record that surpasses last year's achievement of 578 ,374 entries during the public voting.

19-year-old runner with Down syndrome Lloyd Martin became the youngest person with intellectual disabilityto complete the London Marathon, setting a Guinness World Record.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
tokyoTokyo
australiaAustralia
new-york-cityNew York City
chicagoChicago
londonLondon
berlinBerlin

