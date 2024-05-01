Sydney's bid for the World Marathon was boosted by a record number of participants - 24,000 runners

Sydney's bid to join the World Marathon received a boost on Tuesday when it was announced that the 2024 marathon will reach a capacity of 24,000 runners, the largest for any edition of the classic endurance race held in Australia.

This was reported by the South China Morning Post, according to UNN.

Details

The event, which dates back to the 2000 Olympic Games, is in the second year of an evaluation process that will see it join the Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York City marathons in an elite global series from 2025.

This year is a landmark year for the Sydney Marathon as we aim to become the next... World Marathon Major. We are committed to delivering a world-class event that will make Australia proud and we look forward to welcoming record numbers of runners and spectators locally, nationally and from around the world to make history - Race Director Wayne Larden said in a press release.

Last year's marathon around the port city attracted a record 17,000 runners and more than 100,000 spectators.

Recall

