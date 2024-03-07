Switzerland considers using russian assets for reparations to Ukraine

The Swiss government is considering using frozen russian state assets to finance war reparations in Ukraine. This is reported by France24, UNN reports.

Switzerland is considering using russian assets to pay reparations to Ukraine.

As a result, in the upper house of the parliament, 19 government officials voted in favor of the initiative, while 21 rejected the proposal and 3 politicians abstained from voting.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis pointed to the obviousness of the facts and said that russia should be held accountable for its actions.

Russia has seriously violated international law. Therefore, it must compensate for the damage caused - Ignazio Cassis said .

Now Switzerland will try to create an international legal framework necessary for the development of a global reparations mechanism.

Switzerland holds more than $8 billion in reserves and assets of the Russian central bank.

Switzerland supports the 13th package of EU sanctions against russia