Switzerland supports the 13th package of EU sanctions against russia

Today, on March 1, the Swiss Federal Government announced its decision to join the thirteenth package of European Union sanctions against russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Swiss government.

Details

On February 29, the EAER followed suit by expanding the Swiss sanctions lists under its jurisdiction to include an additional 106 individuals and 88 organizations and entities - the press release says.

It is noted that of the sanctions list includes russian companies and individuals involved in the supply of defense equipment from North Korea, judges and civil servants from the russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, and those involved in the forced abduction of Ukrainian children.

New Zealand imposes new sanctions against Russia

The sanctions stipulate that the assets of persons on the sanctions list in Switzerland should be frozen, and the respective individuals should be subject to entry and exit bans.

Addendum

In addition, Switzerland has introduced restrictive trade measures aimed at preventing russia from obtaining secret goods and technologies for its army, including a ban on the export of dual-use goods.

Recall

Canada and its G7 partners are introducing additional restrictions on russian diamond imports to further reduce russia's revenues.