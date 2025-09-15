Swedish athlete Duplantis sets 14th world record in pole vault
Kyiv • UNN
Armand Duplantis set a new world record in pole vault, clearing 6.3 meters. This is already the 14th record in the career of the Swedish athlete.
Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis set another world record in pole vaulting – 6.3 m. This is already the 14th record for the athlete in his career. This was reported by Francetvsport, according to UNN.
Armand Duplantis has just set a new world record - 6.3 meters. After two unsuccessful attempts, the Swede will try to break the record in Tokyo on his third attempt.
Addition
This is already the 14th record for the Swede. In August 2025, at the István Gyulai Memorial in Budapest, Duplantis set his 13th career world record in pole vaulting - 6.29 m.
Recall
In 2020, at the Diamond League stage in Rome, twenty-year-old pole vaulter Armand Duplantis from Sweden set an outdoor world record. The Swede cleared 6.15 meters, thereby breaking Sergey Bubka's record.