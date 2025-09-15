Swedish athlete Duplantis sets 14th world record in pole vault

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis set another world record in pole vaulting – 6.3 m. This is already the 14th record for the athlete in his career. This was reported by Francetvsport, according to UNN.

Armand Duplantis has just set a new world record - 6.3 meters. After two unsuccessful attempts, the Swede will try to break the record in Tokyo on his third attempt.