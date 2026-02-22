Sweden will give away five islands, but only for a year

An unusual campaign has been devised in Sweden - a country with the largest number of islands in the world. There are 267,570 of them here, and five of them have been temporarily "given away" to anyone, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

According to the publication, the lucky ones will receive the official title of "island godparent" and will be able to use it for exactly one year. During this time, the winners will be able to camp, swim, or invite friends to their island - all for free. However, the "godparents" will not be able to change the name of the island, and in addition, Sweden has the right of public access to nature - Allemansrätten, so other people will also be able to visit the islands.

The unusual initiative is backed by the Swedish authorities together with the tourism organization Visit Sweden. To participate, you need to record a one-minute video and explain why you deserve to become an "island godparent". The minimum age is 18, and the organizers will pay for round-trip tickets to Sweden for two people. However, the last leg of the journey directly to the island will have to be covered independently - by boat or kayak.

Applications can be submitted until April 17, 2026. However, there is one important condition: the participant must not be a billionaire. As the organizers note, the idea is to "rethink luxury - as simplicity, tranquility, and freedom in nature, rather than material wealth."

