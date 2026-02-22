$43.270.00
07:57 PM • 2524 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
07:22 PM • 7734 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 17916 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 25350 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 27554 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 42308 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 49514 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 40382 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 65104 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 69141 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Publications
Exclusives
Sweden will give away five islands, but only for a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The unusual initiative is backed by the Swedish authorities together with the tourism organization Visit Sweden. To participate, you need to record a one-minute video and explain why you deserve to become the "godparent of an island."

Sweden will give away five islands, but only for a year

An unusual campaign has been devised in Sweden - a country with the largest number of islands in the world. There are 267,570 of them here, and five of them have been temporarily "given away" to anyone, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

According to the publication, the lucky ones will receive the official title of "island godparent" and will be able to use it for exactly one year. During this time, the winners will be able to camp, swim, or invite friends to their island - all for free. However, the "godparents" will not be able to change the name of the island, and in addition, Sweden has the right of public access to nature - Allemansrätten, so other people will also be able to visit the islands.

The unusual initiative is backed by the Swedish authorities together with the tourism organization Visit Sweden. To participate, you need to record a one-minute video and explain why you deserve to become an "island godparent". The minimum age is 18, and the organizers will pay for round-trip tickets to Sweden for two people. However, the last leg of the journey directly to the island will have to be covered independently - by boat or kayak.

Applications can be submitted until April 17, 2026. However, there is one important condition: the participant must not be a billionaire. As the organizers note, the idea is to "rethink luxury - as simplicity, tranquility, and freedom in nature, rather than material wealth."

Marshall Islands to be the first in the world to pay all citizens $200 quarterly17.12.25, 16:28 • 21130 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Real estate
Sweden