08:18 AM • 10011 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Sweden supports a fair and reliable end to the war - Zelenskyy on conversation with Swedish Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 674 views

President Zelenskyy discussed the diplomatic situation and steps to end the war with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Sweden has allocated $4 billion in defense aid to Ukraine.

Sweden supports a fair and reliable end to the war - Zelenskyy on conversation with Swedish Prime Minister

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson. The parties discussed the diplomatic situation and steps that will help end Russia's war in Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to the official internet representation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson and informed him about the situation on the battlefield in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Zelenskyy thanked Sweden for its significant defense support, which allocated $4 billion for Ukraine's defense against the Russian invasion.

In discussing the diplomatic situation, Kristersson noted:

Sweden, like all Nordic countries, clearly supports the need for the quickest possible honest, reliable end to the war and effective pressure on Russia.

- the post says.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be present at the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The White House did not rule out Zelenskyy's participation in some meetings, although he was not named a summit participant.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Ulf Kristersson
White House
Donald Trump
Sweden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine