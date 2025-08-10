Sweden supports a fair and reliable end to the war - Zelenskyy on conversation with Swedish Prime Minister

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson. The parties discussed the diplomatic situation and steps that will help end Russia's war in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson and informed him about the situation on the battlefield in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Zelenskyy thanked Sweden for its significant defense support, which allocated $4 billion for Ukraine's defense against the Russian invasion.

In discussing the diplomatic situation, Kristersson noted:

Sweden, like all Nordic countries, clearly supports the need for the quickest possible honest, reliable end to the war and effective pressure on Russia. - the post says.

