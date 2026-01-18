$43.180.08
Sweden strengthens NATO's eastern flank: Archer artillery systems to arrive in Latvia this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Sweden plans to deploy its first Archer self-propelled artillery systems in Latvia during 2026. This is stipulated in the roadmap signed by the defense ministers of the two countries.

Sweden strengthens NATO's eastern flank: Archer artillery systems to arrive in Latvia this year

Sweden plans to deploy its first "Archer" self-propelled artillery systems in Latvia during 2026. This was stated by Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson during his visit to Riga, where he met with his Latvian counterpart Andris Sprūds. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The heads of the defense departments signed a "roadmap" that defines strategic steps to strengthen security in the Baltic region. The document provides not only for the deployment of equipment but also for the deep integration of the armed forces of both countries.

Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected08.01.26, 09:21 • 65105 views

The signed roadmap will take cooperation between our countries to a new level. The first two Archer artillery systems are planned to be deployed in Latvia in 2026, and technical training for personnel will begin at the same time.

– said Pål Jonson.

Key areas of partnership

  • Artillery and Air Defense: In addition to the "Archer" systems, components of Swedish air defense have already been deployed in Latvia as part of the Swedish battalion.
    • Drone Coalition: Pål Jonson thanked Latvia for its leadership in the drone coalition for Ukraine and expressed interest in testing Swedish drones at Latvian training grounds.
      • Maritime Security: The roadmap includes concrete steps for interaction at sea and strengthening coastal defense.

        Andris Sprūds, for his part, emphasized that Latvia highly values Sweden's full membership in NATO. The presence of the Swedish contingent is critically important for deterring potential threats on the Alliance's eastern borders. 

        Sweden unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine: 18 Archer systems and additional 155mm ammunition11.09.25, 15:52 • 5482 views

        Stepan Haftko

        News of the World
        Technology
        War in Ukraine
        Riga
        Latvia
        NATO
        Sweden
        Ukraine