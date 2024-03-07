$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Sweden officially joins NATO

Sweden officially becomes the 32nd member of NATO after all member states accepted its accession protocol.

Sweden officially joins NATO

Sweden officially becomes the 32nd member of NATO, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday, March 7, in the social network X, UNN reports.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg has just informed me that all NATO member states have accepted our accession protocol and invited Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty. Sweden will soon become NATO's 32nd member

- Kristersson wrote.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department reported that the protocol on the country's accession to the alliance has entered into force. Thus, Sweden becomes the 32nd NATO member state.

Addendum

Stockholm abandoned its non-alignment policy for greater security within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United States Department of State
NATO
Sweden
Jens Stoltenberg
