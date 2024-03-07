Sweden officially joins NATO

Sweden officially becomes the 32nd member of NATO, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday, March 7, in the social network X, UNN reports.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg has just informed me that all NATO member states have accepted our accession protocol and invited Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty. Sweden will soon become NATO's 32nd member - Kristersson wrote.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department reported that the protocol on the country's accession to the alliance has entered into force. Thus, Sweden becomes the 32nd NATO member state.

Addendum

Stockholm abandoned its non-alignment policy for greater security within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.