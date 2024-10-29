Sweden and Canada reconsider relations with Georgia after the elections
The Government of Sweden suspends direct cooperation with Georgia, including cooperation between tax authorities. Canada expresses concern about election violations and is ready to cooperate only if democratic principles are respected.
The Swedish government has decided to suspend all direct cooperation with Georgia. Canada is concerned about violations on election day - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Canada remains open to cooperation with Georgia only if democracy is respected.
The Swedish government has decided to suspend all direct government cooperation with Georgia, Foreign Minister Benjamin Dawes told DN.
We are talking, in particular, about cooperation between tax authorities, which we consider inappropriate in the current circumstances,” the Minister for Development and Cooperation told the newspaper.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada issued a statement saying that the country is “concerned about widespread acts of voter intimidation, vote buying and other election day violations” in Georgia.
Canada remains open to working with Georgia as long as the Georgian leadership respects democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and addresses the recent rollback of democracy. ... We call on all parties to remain calm and on the Georgian authorities to respect the rights and safety of people during peaceful protests
After the parliamentary elections in Georgia , opposition parties accuse the authoritiesof fraud and threaten to protest.
